Warwick hosts start of OVO Energy Tour of Britain

Cycling fans gathered in their hundreds for the start of the seventh stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain in Warwick this morning (Friday September 13).

The biggest names among the male competitors in the sport set off from Warwick Racecourse to start the route through Warwickshire on their way to the finish line at Burton Dassett.

Royal Leamington Spa Cycling Club members followed the Warwickshire Stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. They are pictured at Warwick Racecourse having watched the professional cyclists set off from the start line.

Along the way the star-studded field, which included some of the big names from this year's Tour de France, completed two gruelling 12-kilometre circuits around Burton Dassett before crossing the finishing line at the end of the 185-kilometre course on the third ascent of the 700-metre climb.

