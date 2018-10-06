Warwick hosts Freemen from across the country

Warwick recently hosted the 52nd annual general meeting of the Freemen of England and Wales.

Almost 90 members, wives and partners from the Freemen of England and Wales Association (FEW) attended the AGM, which was hosted by Warwick Town Council.

Warwick recently hosted the Freemen of England and Wales Association AGM. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The origins of the Freedom go back to Magna Carta but for many generations the Freemen or Burgesses formed the governing bodies of almost all the boroughs.

Town clerk Jayne Topham and her team organised a programme of events for the visiting Freemen to showcase Warwick, which included an informal supper at The Lord Leycester Hospital, a walking tour of Warwick, time to explore the shops and Market and a dinner at Warwick Castle.

The Freemen also enjoyed the opportunity to parade from the Court House in their formal ceremonial robes, attend a Sunday morning church service and St Mary’s and see the Warwick Poppies displays.

The parade was led by the town crier Michael Reddy; sergeants at mace Terry Gardner and Will Spraggett; the Lord of Warwick Court Leet; Warwick mayor Richard Eddy; the president of the association of FEW, Jim Evans and his lady; Warwick Court Leet Bailiff Mo Sutherlan.

The weekend was brought to a close at the Court House where the baton to host the Freemen of England and Wales AGM was formally handed to Lee Hensley, president of the Chartered Freemen and Women of the City of Gloucester.