Warwick Hospital midwife asks people to donate to help African women giving birth this Christmas

A midwife at Warwick Hospital is asking people to consider donating money to help women giving birth in Sierra Leone this Christmas.

Mother-of-two Sharon Hastings is calling on people to donate £10 a month to the African Maternity Link, which aims to help and educate midwifes in Africa to reduce the rate of mothers dying in childbirth.

Sharon works tirelessly to raise funds for the charity, and has visited the west African country of Sierra Leone twice in recent years to share her knowledge with fellow midwives.

She said: “Sierra Leone is one of the most hazardous places in the world to have a baby. Women have a one in 21 chance of dying as a direct result of childbirth, compared to 1 in 12,500 in this country. Babies have a one in eight chance of not reaching their fifth birthday.

“I’ve been out there twice now and seen first-hand what a difference it can make through investing in the education of their healthcare professionals. We really do help save lives.

"NHS midwives have world class skills and we feel it is our responsibility to share these with our colleagues around the world, but we need financial support in order to do this."

Anyone who would like to set up a regular monthly donation to African Maternity Link can with visit its website.