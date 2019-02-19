Warwick Half Marathon challenge for 81-year-old Larry

An 81-year-old man has praised the physical and social benefits of running as he prepares to compete in the Warwick Half Marathon.

Larry Corkrey has been running marathons since 1985 and now has his sights set on tackling the Paphos Marathon in Cyrpus. He will be running in the Warwick Half Marathon as part of his training programme for Paphos – but it will be the first time he has competed in the event in more than 30 years of running.

The Warwick Half Marathon is in support of the British Heart Foundation and Warwick Rotary Club and will take place on Sunday March 3.

Despite his age, Larry runs at least 20 miles on an average week and that will significantly increase in the lead-up to a race. He originally started running in a bid to lose weight and still laces up his running shoes three or four times a week.

The marathon man is a member of Bedford Harriers AC and is one of the founding members of the athletics club.

Larry said: “To complete the marathons and half-marathons I have to put a lot of training in but I still love running. Originally I started running just to lose weight after I stopped playing soccer, but here we are more than 30 years on and I’m still going.

“I have never been a top-class runner but it has taken me all over the country and the social benefits are just fantastic. “I’ve met so many people through running and to this day I’m still meeting new people. Every Sunday morning I’m out somewhere running and over the years my family have really adapted to that. My first marathon was London in 1985 and for a half-marathon I will always be happy with a time around two hours 10 minutes.

“I take great delight in over taking younger people than me– particularly over the last 100 yards. This will actually be the first time I’ve taken on the Warwick Half Marathon. It fits in perfectly with my training for Paphos, it fits the bill and I’m looking forward to being out in the Warwickshire countryside too.

The Warwick Half Marathon will follow its traditional route through the Warwickshire countryside. The race will start and finish at Warwick Racecourse and is UKA affiliated, so will count toward official times for the running season.

The run is suitable for runners of all abilities and wheelchair users.

Andre Klein, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, added: “We’re looking forward to hosting the Warwick Half Marathon this year. It’s a fantastic day for the town and we’re delighted to be involved. Larry is proof of the benefits that running can bring and I look forward to seeing him on the start-line on March 3. We’ve already had a lot of sign-ups and we’re expecting a strong field of runners on the day.”

Registration for the 2019 Warwick Half Marathon closes at 23.59pm on Sunday February 24. Entry is priced at £30 plus booking fee. For more information go to www.warwickracecourse.co.uk