Warwick Gates family inviting residents to go along and see their Christmas lights

A family in Warwick Gates have decked their house in Christmas lights to help raise money for charity.

Mark Roberts puts lights on his house in Warwick Gates every year and over the last couple of years he has also been asking for charity donations.

The 'warwick Gates Christmas Lights House'. Photo by Mark Roberts

Now that his lights are up, Mark is now encouraging residents from across the the Warwick district to come and have a look.

Mark said: "Each year I put on a Christmas Lights display to brighten up the lives of those living locally on the Warwick Gates estate, and for the last couple of years I have also asked for donations to a chosen charity.

"Last year we raised hundreds of pounds for the local Warwickshire Air Ambulance.

"This year, we are supporting Breast Cancer Now. Having battled this disease two years ago, my wife has been active in supporting this charity, and with us both running the Great North Run next year, our Christmas light display is raising money for this great cause.

"The house is situated in a prominent corner plot on Harbury Lane in Warwick – opposite Heathcote Primary School.

"Our lights are on 7.15am until 9am and again 3pm until 11pm… and include home-made light trees, scrolling messaging, laser projector and thousands of LED lights. With years of practise, I can put them all up in a day or two!

"In addition to a Justgiving page, we also have a ’coin chute’ on the corner fence which the local community kids love rolling coins down to ‘ring the bell’ and flash the lights.

"We have already raised over £100 thus far and counting.

"I would love to appeal to anyone in Leamington and Warwick and the surrounding areas to come and view the lights and perhaps make a charity donation.

"We would also like to raise awareness of the charity – and perhaps even start a conversation as to ‘the most Christmas House’ or best ‘Christmas Lights’ in our local area."

To donate to the Justgiving page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-roberts57