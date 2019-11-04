Warwick father-daughter team crowned winners of Pumpkin competition

A father-daughter team in Warwick were recently crowned the winners of the pumpkin competition at the town's visitor information centre.

Vicky Bibby from the visitor information centre inside The Court House, organised the competition for visitors to guess the weight of a pumpkin.

Simon Loftus with the pumpkin. Photo supplied.

The pumpkin had been donated by Jon Davis from the Percy Estate Allotments.

The weight of the pumpkin is 26.3kg and Simon, together with his daughter, guessed the weight as 25kg and was the closest guess.

For having the nearest guess they won a family annual pass for Warwick Castle.

It cost £1 to have a guess in the competition and the money raised is going to Merlin's Magic Wand - a worldwide charity for children.