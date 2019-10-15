Warwick family's charity Halloween house to be 'bigger and better than ever'

A Warwick family will be bringing back their charity Halloween-themed house for a fifth year.

James and Laura Maclellan will be turning their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a Halloween-themed house on October 31.

The Maclellan's Halloween House will be returning for its fifth year. Photo by James and Laura Maclellan.

This will be the fifth year that the family have held the event at their home.

The couple’s five-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born and need specialist equipment to support him as he gets older.

Recently Ethan had another MRI scan which shows his brain isn’t the problem so his condition is currently undiagnosed.

This year the money raised from the event will be split between Team Ethan, which is a fund set up to help buy Ethan’s equipment, and Zoe's Place Baby Hospice. Ethan attends the hospice for respite.

In previous years the couple have also raised money for Ridgeway School, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Baby Hospice.

Over the last few years James and Laura have also taken part in a number of other fundraising event, including taking on four Wolf Runs in the space of year.

Speaking about this year's Halloween event, James and Laura said: "There will be lots of new things this year and it will be bigger and better than ever.

"We have been overwhelmed by how many people come and support us every year and the charities. We can’t thank people enough as it’s all thanks to them that we keep doing this every year and it’s nice to bring the community together.

Ethan Maclellan. Photo by James and Laura Maclellan.

"We are also looking forward to supporting Zoe’s place again this year Ethan attends there for respite but this will be his last year as they only take children until till they turn six years old.

"We are doing sausage in a bun, mulled wine and hot chocolate and look forward to seeing everyone on the night."

The Halloween house will be up and running on October 31 from 5pm until late.

For more information about Ethan and his family go to the Team Ethan Facebook Page

