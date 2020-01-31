Warwick district named as one of the best places to live in UK

The Warwick district has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK.

The district has appeared in a list of the top 50 of UK’s best place to live which has been created by the Halifax Quality of Life survey 2020.

The annual Quality of Life research looks at local authorities across England, Scotland and Wales, and takes into consideration 26 different factors that homebuyers may consider when choosing a place to live.

These factors ranged from education, lifestyle, personal well-being, health, housing, employment and environment.

In addition, for the first time, the research also takes into account how important the survey factors are to people looking to find the perfect property, with affordability, safety, and access to parks and green spaces all proving most essential according to UK adults.

In this year's list the Warwick district came in at number 20 out of 50. This is an improvement to last year's list when the Warwick district was ranked in at 31 out of 50.

However, the Warwick district was topped in the list by the neighbouring authority of Rugby which came in at number 15 this year.

Topping Halifax's survey was East Hertfordshire followed by Fareham in second place and Hart in third place.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax said: “With bustling market towns and picturesque countryside, East Hertfordshire has topped the table thanks to high life expectancy, good schools and health and happiness scores, with high average earnings.

“Everyone has different priorities when it comes to choosing a place to live, depending on time of life, and personal circumstances. Affordability will always be one of the most important factors, with getting a foot on the property ladder still difficult for some people.”