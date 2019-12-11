Warwick District Council visits Imagineering Club at Kenilworth primary school

The chair of Warwick District Council visited two Imagineering Clubs at St Nicholas Primary School in Kenilworth last week.

Cllr George Illingworth, the chair of Warwick District Council, and his wife Mrs Joanna Illingworth, paid a visit to St Nicholas C of E Primary School in Kenilworth and spent some time in the school’s two Imagineering Clubs.

Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr George Illingworth with a pupils from St Nicholas Primary School

The clubs, each of which have been running for more than 10 years, are weekly after-school clubs where the pupils make working models from kits, using simple tools and learning basic skills.

Cllr Illingworth has been a good supporter of Imagineering, an independent education charity, since it was established in 2000 and he and his wife enthusiastically joined in with the club activities, helping the pupils with their projects.

All the projects, which the children take home when complete, reflect aspects of the national curriculum and have real life applications.

As well as gaining self-confidence, the pupils also learn about the real world around them and the clubs introduce them to science, engineering and technology principles which can inspire them to a future career.

The clubs are run by volunteer tutors, most of whom are retired engineers including Imagineering’s own chairman, Bob Shanks who also lives in Kenilworth.

Bob Shanks, the Imagineering chair who is also one of the founders, said: "The basis of the Imagineering Projects is that they are about fun hands on activities where children make engineering and science based working models which are taken home.

"Not only is it fun for the children but also for the volunteer tutors who teach the use of basic tools and the principles bolster the national curriculum.

"Hopefully we are sowing seeds of interest for the future and inspiring these youngsters to become the much-needed engineers of tomorrow."