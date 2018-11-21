Warwick District charity aiming to improve healthcare in Africa

Ties between Warwick District and a community in Africa have been strengthened following a recent visit.



Members of charity One World Link travelled to Bo in Sierra Leone to see how expertise in healthcare can be shared to the benefit of all.

There has been a relationship between Warwick and Bo since 1981, when local resident Jane Knight instigated a friendship link.

Jane, on her final visit to Bo, was among a party of five who this time met Sierra Leone’s national leader, President Maada Bio.



A spokesman said: “When asked whether health would be a priority for him, he responded that education could not be properly implemented without good health for all. He grew up in a village, lost his father when aged four, had an illiterate mother, but has now several degrees and is an ex Brigadier. “Hence his commitment to education as a priority. The President visited Leamington in 2016 and it was a great thrill to see him now in post - such a great triumph for democracy in Sierra Leone.”



The main aim of the visit was to look at how to form a health link, starting with a base at Yemoh Town Community Health Centre and Bo Children’s Hospital. The visit established skills relating to mother and baby survival, and child healthcare and development, were possible areas where training with partners from Warwick District would be welcome. Anyone interested in helping should email helenawhite@hotmail.co.uk.