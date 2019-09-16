Warwick district branch of non-violent civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion holds first meeting in Leamington

Warwick district's new branch of the international non-violent civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) has held its first meeting in Leamington.

More than 80 people attended the event held at the Brunswick Hub on Saturday September 7 and showed their concern about climate change and support for the movement's demand that the Government does more to tackle it.

Extinction Rebellion’s three central demands from the government is that it tells the truth about the climate emergency, reduce emissions to zero by 2025 and work with a series of citizens’ assemblies which will focus on solutions to the climate e mergency.

People at the meeting had an opportunity to discuss the principles and values which guide all XR’s activities and several signed up to be part of the branch's working groups.

The last part of the presentation was focused on the forthcoming XR action starting in London on October 7.

It was emphasised that to take part effectively people need to undergo training in non-violent direct action (NVDA).

In London the Warwick district group will join others from the Midlands and East of England regions to set up a base near Westminster.

Chris Philpott, a founding member of XR Warwick District, said: "The purpose of the rebellion is to use mass participation civil disobedience to shut down the UK Government, for as long as it takes, to achieve the real emergency action needed to tackle the crisis.

"Each base will not only focus on rebellion but also education of people about climate change and giving them the opportunity to join the movement through Induction training and joining in Citizens’ Assemblies. 30,000 people joined XR at the last rebellion and the government declared a Climate Emergency, the first country to do so.

"The next London rebellion is going to involve huge numbers of citizens because all generations know that unless we act now there is no way to avoid catastrophic climate change.

A Facebook group Extinction Rebellion Warwick District has been set up.

For more information about the group people can email xrwarwickdistrict@protonmail.com with any questions or request to be added to the email group .

Information and newsletters about Extinction Rebellion nationally can be found online at https://rebellion.earth/ .