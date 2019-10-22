Warwick company highlights support on offer to local businesses preparing for Brexit

A Warwick-based company has highlighted the support on offer to local businesses preparing for Brexit

Opus International Products, which is based in Hiron Way, specialise in low volume supply contracts for the automotive industry and operate both within the European Union Customs Union and across the world.

Left to right: Craig Humphrey, managing director, CWLEP Growth Hub and Rob Coles, managing director, Opus International Products. Photo supplied.

The company’s managing director Rob Coles attended a roundtable event, which was held at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Ansty and led Andrea Leadsom, who is Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Organised by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub, the roundtable, which was attended by more than a dozen local small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), aimed to address some of the most pressing concerns associated with the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU).

Rob said: “Like many SMEs across the region, the uncertainty of Brexit has had an unsettling effect on our business.

“Though we are yet to experience any negative impact to our sales since the 2016 referendum, some of our customers are reporting increased pressure and we are very mindful that we operate within a diverse supply chain.

“The roundtable event enabled us to meet other businesses from across Coventry and Warwickshire to share our experiences and raise concerns.

“It also provided us with useful advice about how we can tap into the support that is on offer to businesses like ours throughout the region

“We were informed that EU funding would be replaced by new support from the UK Government and we were also encouraged to stay in close contact with the CWLEP Growth Hub as the Brexit picture becomes clearer.”

Warwickshire County Council is also working closely with the CWLEP, the CWLEP Growth Hub, Coventry City Council, Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Small Businesses to resource and deliver joined up support to businesses.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for economic development, said: “Working with our partners, we have been organising a series of workshops and sessions throughout the build-up to the 31 st October to help them to get ready, as well as a review which gives businesses a personalised result to show them what impact Brexit might have for them, once it has taken place.

“We also want our business community to stand together with us. Whatever Brexit might bring, we know that as a region we will be better placed to respond to the challenges if partners in the public and private sectors have strong working relationships.”

With its close ties to Government as well as private and public sector organisations, the CWLEP Growth Hub is ideally placed to keep businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire informed about the support on offer.

Rob added: “It is reassuring to know that we can approach the Growth Hub during what continues to be a challenging business environment for companies – large and small – across the UK.

“Over the years the Growth Hub has helped us secure grant funding for Quality Management Processes and has also provided support with arranging industry events.

“They are a good sounding board for businesses across the region and we will continue to consult with them right up to Brexit and beyond.”

For more information about how the CWLEP Growth Hub can assist businesses in planning for Brexit, go to: https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk/service/brexit-guidance-and-business-support-resources