Warwick community litter pick postponed

A community litter pick is that was due to be held in Warwick this weekend has now been postponed because of the weather.

The litter pick was due to take place inthe Warwick Gates and Heathcote areas.

The organisers have decided that due to the weather forecast over the weekend the litter pick will be postponed.

A spokesperson from Warwick Gates Community Church said: “Unfortunately, due to the snow and cold, the community litter-pick is postponed. We hope to run it next Saturday (March 10) instead.”