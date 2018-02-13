Warwick community choir raises money for Sea Scouts group

A community choir in Warwick has raised money to help a local sea scout group.

The Village Voices Warwick raised £1,250 for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, which was one of the choirs’ two charities chosen for 2017.

The funds were raised at the Village Voices ‘I Saw Three Ships’ Christmas concert, which was supported by Stagecoach Choir, on December 9 at the Baptist Church in Chandos Street in Leamington.

The money raised came from sales of tickets and programmes, donations for refreshments and a collection on the night.

A group of Scouts attended the concert and enjoyed the music as well as helping with serving the refreshments and handing out programmes.

Paul Brenig-Jones, a member of the choir and former Group Treasurer of 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, nominated the

sea scouts as one of the choir’s charities.

The money was presented to Nick George, assistant scout leader and scouts Peter Hoerl, aged 11 and Abigail

George, aged 10 at a rehearsal this week.

The money was presented along with a cheque for £100 donated by Volvo in return for carol-singing by a group from Village Voices at their offices just before Christmas.

Accepting the cheques Nick said: “Thank you to Village Voices for their amazing support.

“We will be using the money for first aid training, paddlesports training and training for minibus drivers.

“This will allow us to provide activities for even more scouts in the future.”