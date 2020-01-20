Warwick community centre’s computer classes help older adults go paperless for the environment

A community centre in Warwick is offering those ages over 55 years old the chance to learn how to go online and help the environment by going paperless.

The Gap community centre is holding the sessions at its computer café starting on February 3 at 10.30am.

Gap volunteer, Jean Morgan, helping Computer Caf participant, Hazel Gibbs, to use her tablet. Photo supplied.

Running for nine weeks, the two-hour sessions, priced at £2 each including a hot drink, offer older adults the opportunity to hone their internet skills so they can save paper by applying for blue badges and TV licenses online, as well as ordering shopping, emailing or Skyping the grandchildren and following family news on Facebook.

Led by Gap volunteers John and Jean Morgan, assisted by Frank Sturzaker and John Radford, the drop-in classes can answer whatever technology question the participant needs help with, such as how to use the tablets, smart phones and laptop. Nothing is unwelcome or too easy to ask, even “Where’s the ‘on’ button?” is perfectly okay. Participants need to bring their own devices to the sessions.

Cafe regular, Fay Hughes, 80, wanted to make her weekly food shop less of a burden. She said: “It’s great knowing if my daughter can’t take me shopping, or the weather’s bad, thanks to the volunteers at The Gap Computer Café I can do my food shopping online and it’s delivered straight to my door. I will definitely come to the next set of classes as I need help using iPlayer."

The Gap’s older adult’s project coordinator, Christine Cherry, said: “The main aim of our Older Adult’s programme is to help alleviate social isolation, improve health, wellbeing and mobility and offer life-long learning to keep the brain active.

"The computer café gives people the opportunity to learn new skills, improve their dexterity and challenge their mind, whilst building friendships. Instead of needing to embark on a formal I.T. qualification, individuals are helped according to their needs in a relaxed environment.”

For more information call 01926 494200 or visit the website at www.thegapwarwick.org