Warwick community bid fond farewell to man who served his town and his mayors for 12 years

The Warwick community is bidding a fond farewell to a man who has served his town and his mayors as he moves onto pastures new.

Berkeley Williams, who has served as the Mayor of Warwick’s chauffeur and custodian for the last 12 years, will be retiring from his role at Warwick Town Council today, Friday February 28.

Berkeley Williams has left his role as the Mayor of Warwicks chauffeur and custodian after 12 years. Photos by Warwick Town Council.

He will be moving on to the Isle of Wight.

To thank him for the dedication he has shown for the town, members of the town council team, visitor information centre and past mayors wanted to thank him in this surprise article for Berkeley.

Neale Murphy, the current Mayor of Warwick, said: “During my time as mayor, Berkeley has always maintained an approachable, cheerful and professional manner as chauffeur.”

Jayne Topham, Warwick Town Clerk, said: “Berkeley has been a great asset to Warwick Town Council and The Court House over the past 12 years. His dedication and passion for Warwick is invaluable.

“Berkeley is well known and widely respected in Warwick. His knowledge of chauffeuring the Mayor of Warwick over the years is invaluable and will be missed greatly. He will be a hard act to follow that’s for sure.”

Sarah Acklam, the mayor’s secretary, said: “I am sure all the past mayors, under whom he has served, along with members of the council and officers, will join me in wishing him the very best for his retirement.”

Christoper and Sue Saysell, who both work at the town council, said: “Berkeley, good luck for the future you will sadly missed by one and all.”

Trudy Ashmore, past mayor who now works at the visitor centre, said: “What an all-round excellent fellow Berkeley Williams is.

“As mayor’s driver and custodian to Warwick Town Council, Berkeley played such a vital part in the lives of all Warwick mayors (‘Thank you’ somehow isn’t enough) his professionalism and wonderful personality shone through and aided everyone he came into contact with.

“Our meeting with Nick Mason from Pink Floyd will always stay with me. Happy retirement to you.”

George Palmer, administration officer at the town council, said: “Thank you so much for all of your support, you’ll be missed! Wishing you all the best for your retirement.”

Christine Boot, visitor centre assistant, said: “Well Berkeley, we have had some laughs over the years working together. Good luck Berkeley.”

Vicky Bibby, a tourist information centre assistant, said: “Fond memories of Berkeley dressing up on Victorian evening. He really got into the occasion.”

Liz Healey, manager of the visitor centre, said: “I’ve worked with Berkeley for years and it didn’t take me long to learn that he would do anything for a piece of cake!

“On a serious note, Berkeley has looked after us well in the visitor information centre, often stepping in when we have been short-staffed, he knows Warwick very well, and has handed out many a town guide for us.

“Berkeley kept everywhere spotless as custodian and we are already missing him as he has been a huge part of our team.”

Anne Mellor, mayor in 2008/9 and the first mayor Berkeley worked with in Warwick, said: “Berkeley become the Mayor’s Chauffeur in 2008, when I became mayor.

“He and I learnt the ropes together and it was a great time.

“The job is extremely important as it requires trust and punctuality for various engagements, and he excelled in every respect.

“This is a very fond farewell from your first mayor, you will be missed by many. I hope you will still represent Warwick and it’s mayor, in your inimitable fashion.”

Christine and Stephen Cross, mayors from 2016 to 2018, said: “Cool, calm and collected are the best words to describe Berkeley…..always in control of any situation in the nicest possible way.

Richard Eddy, mayor in 2018/19, said: “Thank you for making our mayoral years such a wonderful experience

“There’s no handbook when one become’s mayor, but I will forever be thankful to Berkeley’s guidance and advice built over up years serving a succession of mayors.

“Berkeley has great knowledge and the utmost respect for the historic traditions of both our town, and our neighbouring towns, which ensured I had confidence and could represent Warwick properly, hopefully to his precise standards.

"Beyond the respect I will always have for Berkeley, it can not go unsaid that he brings a smile to every occasion with his infectious humour and sharp wit - he was truly a joy to spend my year as mayor with him. ”

