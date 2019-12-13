Warwick Christmas Tree Festival attracts thousands of visitors - and here's which tree was voted the best

Warwick's annual Christmas Tree Festival has once again been heralded a success after thousands of people visited the display.

The Christmas Tree Festival, which is held every year in St Mary's Church, ran from November 28 to December 8.

Carol Warren and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy. Photo by St Mary's Church

The church team also have their own 'memory tree' inside the church, which will be staying up inside the church. The tree is located at the High Altar and will be there until Christmas Day. Visitors can write a message for a loved one to place on the tree.

During that time more than 4,000 people visited the festival, which also helped to raise much-needed funds for the restoration and maintenance of the church.

There were many more events taking place this year as part of the festival with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy visiting to see the trees on the first Saturday.

A spokesperson from St Mary's Church said: "We would like to say a big thank you to ‘Occasional Brass’ and the ‘Two Castles Male Voice Choir’ who gave their own time over both weekends and Victorian Evening to perform for our visitors.

The memory tree. Photo by St Mary's Church

"With 35 trees from local businesses and organisations and 13 decorated by local young people, visitors were treated to the most gorgeous sights and sounds of Christmas time with creative and inspiring trees all around the Church and in the Beauchamp Chapel.

"Our very grateful thanks go to all those who helped make the festival so special."

Visitors to the festival could also vote for their favourite tree. The winners and runners up have now been announced.

Here is the list:

Organisations and businesses

Winners: Warwick Bell Ringers

Runners up: Warwick Woodloes, Townswomen’s Guild, Guide Dogs for The Blind Association

Young people

Winners: Emscote Infant School

Runners up: Warwickshire Young Careers, Kings High and Warwick Preparatory School