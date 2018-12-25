Warwick Christmas lunch for the community returns

Members of the Warwick community will coming together today (Tuesday) to help those who would otherwise face Christmas alone.

Last year Terry Morris, who is also a town and district councillor, and his wife Liz Jackson, along with a team of volunteers held a Christmas Day lunch at the Court House in Jury Street.

The lunch saw around 80 residents attend where they has a three-course meal and entertainment.

Following on from the success of last year the couple will be bringing it back again today.

Terry said: “The original concept behind the 2017 Warwick Town Christmas Lunch was to alleviate social isolation. We believe that Christmas is a time to share with friends, family and loved-ones and hope that we can offer residents in and around Warwick the chance to share some festive spirit with fellow members of the local community.

“Last year’s Christmas lunch was amazing - all of our guests and volunteers have been very kind in sharing what a great time they had at the 2017 event. To be able to host another lunch this year is fantastic. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given their support.

“Last year’s volunteers were amazing - 19 people spent their Christmas Day alongside Liz and I prepping, cooking and serving food and generally ensuring that our guests had a great day. We also had three minibus drivers who transported a number of guests to and from their homes; two singers, a caricaturist and our local Community Police Officer also played their parts in making the day special.

“Quite simply, we couldn’t have made the event happen without their hard work. Father Christmas also put in an appearance in 2017. We’re hoping that everyone has been good this year as we think that he might pop in again on Christmas Day 2018.”

Terry and Liz have also been inundated with offers of help from volunteers to businesses supporting the event.

Terry said: “We are able to provide the lunch at no cost to our guests. This is only possible because of the fantastic support of local businesses and organisations. We have a number of sponsors on-board this year - Aubrey Allen is once again providing the turkey and gammon and Warwick Town Council is providing the venue again.

“We were also delighted to have Waitrose contact us and offer its support. Many companies, organisations and individuals have pledged their support. We simply couldn’t host the event without their support and are incredibly grateful for their kindness.”