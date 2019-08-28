Warwick chip shop makes top 20 list of best fish and chip shops in UK

A fish and chip shop in Warwick has now made it through to the next stage to be named as one of the top 20 of the best fish and chip shops in the UK.

Last week The Courier shared a story about The Chip Shed in West Street in Warwick being shortlisted for the national fish and chip awards.

They made it through to the first round of the awards, which narrowed down thousands of shops from across the country to create a shortlist of just 60.

Now The Chip Shed has made it through the next round to make it into the shortlist of the top 20 shops from across the UK.

The shortlist is for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020 and the final list and awards ceremony will be taking place in London in January 2020.

Top: Jamie Little shop manager and Dan Chuter one of the owners, bottom left show Google Street View of The Chip Shed.

The Chip Shed was opened by Dan Chuter and Gregg Howard three years ago and the team at the shop are delighted with the news.

Dan said: "We are absolutely thrilled to make the top 20. It really is the best of the best.

"Our repeat customer loyalty is rewarding enough, but to be acknowledged by Seafish and the industry themselves, is simply fantastic

"The team in Warwick have all been working very hard to provide the best product and service possible. It's only been three years and it appears that the efforts are paying off. "

"Our team are really what makes the shop what it is.

"Gregg and I are very involved in the operation but we are not there, day in day - Jamie Little, shop manager, and his team truly deserve this and we certainly wouldn't be where we are today without our loyal customers."

After making the top 20 shortlist all of the shops will now enter a draw process to determine who they will each compete against in the next round of judging in order to determine which ten shops will progress to the competition final.

The Chip Shed will be competing against Hook and Line in Leeds.