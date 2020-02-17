Warwick charity offering global skills workshops to youngsters

A charity in Warwick is putting on workshops for youngsters that showcase global skills.

The Gap Youth, is offering young people, aged seven to 11, the chance to try Brazilian drumming and martial arts, Indian henna tattooing, Greek cookery, Italian art, and Chinese kung fu as part of GapGLOBAL.

Young chefs demonstrating their international cookery skills at a GapCOOK! workshop in February 2020. Photo supplied.

The workshops running for eight weeks from February 25 until mid-April, at The Gap community centre near Spinney Hill, and other youth clubs across Warwick to be confirmed.

Hot on the heels of the GapCOOK! cookery workshops, The Gap Youth’s experienced team have designed the new activities programme based on the book, Around the World in Eighty Days, to teach skills in valuing diversity and difference, as well as teamwork and communication.

Led by The Gap’s Youth Development Manager Jane Lisle-Holmes, the workshops will also include dance and music. She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take part in learning the different aspects of a country’s culture. It’s about being outward-looking and open-minded.

“Some of the most exciting things on offer are the chance to try martial arts as well as Brazilian samba drumming. They might have heard samba music on Strictly Come Dancing. Now they can have a go at making it themselves."

GapGLOBAL! costs £1 per session for Gap Youth members and £1.50 for non-members.

For more details call 01926 494200 or check the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheGapYouthWarwick/