Warwick charity marking 25th anniversary with fundraising event

A Warwick-based charity will be holding a fundraising to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The team at Safeline, which supports people affected by sexual abuse and rape, will be holding a ‘birthday event’ at Warwick Castle in November.

Chief Executive Neil Henderson (second from left) and other members of the Safeline team. Photo submitted.

It will be a chance to celebrate the charity’s anniversary, raise further awareness of its work as well as raising much-needed funds.

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline, said: “Safeline is a specialist charity based in Warwick, currently in our 25th year, working to prevent sexual abuse and rape and to support those affected across Warwickshire and beyond.

“This includes survivors (males and females of all ages) and their families. We provide a telephone helpline, a counselling service, practical support for survivors reporting the abuse or rape to the police, training for professionals and we work with young people and schools to protect those at risk.

“The demand for our services continue to grow and we are raising funds for these much-needed services.”

The event takes place in Warwick Castle’s great hall on November 9 at 7.30pm.

There will be prosecco on arrival and canapes as well as live music by ‘Klassic 4’ and Magic Mr P will be performing.

During the evening there will also be a silent auction and a ‘treat tree’ where people can pick a surprise envelope for £25 and receive a ‘treat’ worth £25 or more.

Tickets for the event cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here

For tickets or further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287.