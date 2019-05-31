Warwick charity helps Leamington centre after theft from sensory garden

A charity which does good deeds for others has come to the aid of a Leamington centre for adults with learning disabilities after thieves targeted its sensory garden.

A trustee for Evelyn’s Gift saw the article in the Courier last week about the theft of more than £150 worth of potted plants from the Butterfly Garden at Heart of England Mencap’s day centre in Fordsfield.

The callous thieves also stole a water butt and damaged a gazebo while attempting to take it.

A spokesman for Evelyn’s Gift said: “Thankfully, Evelyn’s Gift has been able to help.

“We spotted the article in the Courier and were inspired by the project which will transform an area into a wildlife garden and sensory area. Thank you Barry from BK Maintenance for the beautiful hand crafted butterfly (pictured above). We supplied a bench with arbour and plants including herbs and hardy perennials.

“We also donated one of Evelyn’s Fuschias that came from a cutting from a plant that she originally potted.

“We take cuttings every year to ensure that the plant keeps going.”

Work has only recently started to create the sensory garden, for which Tesco gave a grant to the centre last year.

Heart of England Mencap is charity and relies solely on donations and fundraising events to fund such projects at its centres.

Lorna Haynes, head of community day services, at the centre said: “I would like to say how much we appreciate the support that Evelyn’s Gift have given to us.

“It means so much to have this support from another worthwhile charity and it has been a pleasure to connect with them.

“The Butterfly Garden will make such a difference to our customers daily activities enhancing sensory needs.

“A big ‘thank you’ to them.”

The incident took place Fordsfield between 7.45pm on the evening of Thursday May 9 and about 8am on the morning of Friday May 10.

Anybody with information about the incident can call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The charity Evelyn’s Gift was formed in 2014 to do something positive in memory of Evelyn Smith, who passed away suddenly in September 2013 aged just seven.

The aims of the charity are two fold - to train as many people as possible in CPR and lifesaving skills, and to provide little acts of kindness to people in need.