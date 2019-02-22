Warwick charity celebrating hitting major milestone

A Warwick-based charity that helps and supports thousands of people who have been through sexual abuse is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Safeline, which is located in New Street, was established in 1994 to support survivors of sexual abuse and rape.

Safeline Chief Executive Neil Henderson (second from left) and other members of the Safeline team.

It started as a self-help group, then operated a helpline in a spare bedroom and 25 years later it has gone on to protect and support more than 50,000 people.

Neil Henderson, CEO of Safeline, said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to support so many people over the past 25 years and we want to carry on being here to prevent sexual abuse and rape and support those who need it. With the help of people within the Coventry and Warwickshire area, we can do this.”

Throughout Warwickshire, the charity runs projects in primary and secondary schools and provides one-to-one support for vulnerable children at risk of child sexual exploitation.

It also provides free counselling to anyone affected by sexual abuse, help people who want to report abuse to the police and provide specialist training to parents and professionals on a variety of issues related to sexual abuse.

The charity also operates the national helpline, on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, and an online service for male survivors of sexual abuse.

To celebrate the anniversary, the charity will be involved with a number of event throughout the year including the Warwick Lions fashion show on March 14, a golf day at Olton golf course, and the Warwick Mayor will also be holding an event at Warwick Castle on April 12.

As well as this the charity will be holding its own 25th anniversary party.

Neil said: “We have been given a fantastic opportunity of holding our 25th anniversary party at Warwick Castle in November – however to run this event, we need sponsorship of £3,000.

“It would be great if any businesses could support Safeline in this way. Sponsorship would enable the event to go ahead – which in turn would spread further awareness of the work Safeline do as well as raise much-needed funds.

“Funds raised at any of our events help us continue the wonderful support for people in our local area as well as our much-needed National Male Helpline. Thank you to you all.”

If anyone would like to support Safeline’s event with sponsorship or find out more about the event they should contact Safeline’s development officer, Rachael Stevens, on 01926 358 287 or by emailing: rachael@safeline.org.uk

Safeline will also be holding a volunteer evening on Thursday February 28 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in Warwick where volunteers old and new will be getting together to hear about the charity’s plans, fundraising opportunities and to see how they can help.

The team at the charity are looking for more people to be involved in their work and fundraising.

For more information about the volunteer evening or to book a place for the event, contact Safeline’s development officer Rachael Stevens on: 01926

358287 or by emailing: rachael@safeline.org.uk