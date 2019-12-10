Warwick Castle's new ice rink recreated in Lego

Warwick Castle’s new ice rink has been recreated in minute form using Lego.

Designed and created by Master Model Builder Michelle Thompson, the model, which is at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham, depicts 17 Lego Minifigures skating on the ice in various formations.

Warwick Castle's new ice rink has been recreated using Lego. Photo submitted.

New for 2019, the ice rink at Warwick Castle is the first to open at the attraction in many years. As part of the Castle’s festive events, since opening on 23rd November visitors have enjoyed gliding across the sparkling ice set against the stunning backdrop of the Castle towers.

“We wanted to do something to commemorate the excitement of the ice rink opening at Warwick Castle, so of course we had to create a miniature version for our resident Miniland", said Michelle.

“The model is made from over 268 Lego pieces, with many tiny Minifigure visitors who can be seen skating or spectating at the rink and enjoying the wintry fun.”

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “It’s been brilliant to see how popular the ice rink has become over recent weeks, with many dates selling out due to demand. The excitement has been great, with visitors branding it the region’s most beautiful ice rink alongside such a unique setting as the Castle.

Warwick Castle's ice rink. Photo submitted.

“It’s therefore been only fitting to see the rink recreated in Lego alongside the Castle at Legoland Discovery Centre. It really showcases the iconic nature of the rink for the Midlands and we’re excited for guests to come and experience the real thing for themselves this winter”.

Visitors can opt for castle and skate tickets, which include a 45 minute ice skating session and full day entry to the Castle from £25 per person. Skate sessions are also available separately from £13 per person.

The Lego ice rink model will be on display at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham until January 5.

The ice rink at Warwick Castle is open until January 5, with slots available daily, excluding Christmas day.

Warwick Castle and its new ice rink recreated out of Lego. Photo submitted.

Pre-booking is highly recommended for both attractions.

