Warwick Castle’s knights swap swords for ice skates

The knights at Warwick Castle have swapped their swords for ice skates.

Putting their strength and agility to the test, Warwick’s knights have training at the new ice rink in front of the iconic East Front.

The knights at Warwick Castle on the ice rink. Photo supplied.

The Knights’ intense skating schedule has been specially designed to give Warwick Castle the edge in 2020.

One of the knights in training commented: "We were inspired to get our skates on when we saw Ben Hanlin opening the Warwick Castle rink ahead of his appearance on Dancing on Ice - it was magic.

"Being a knight can be tough, so training together at the rink really prevents us from feeling ice-olated.

"We’re using our very own 'Blades of Glory’ to ensure we’re fighting fit for the festive season and a fantastic New Year when we’ve got plenty of soon-to-be-announced events and attractions to look forward to."