Warwick Castle hosts children from Chernobyl area

Warwick Castle played host to a group of teenagers from the Chernobyl area last week.

Last Monday, 12 teenagers from Belarus, all in remission from cancer, explored the castle courtesy of Merlin’s Magic Wand.

Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick, David Brain, President Rotary Club of Warwick, Nick Blofeld Director Warwick Castle, and visitors from Belarus at Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

They were welcomed by Warwick Mayor Neale Murphy, David Brain, President of Warwick Rotary Club, which has arranged these visits to the Castle for more than 15 years, and Castle Director Nick Blofeld.

First the children met the Bowman and were shown archery and learn how to be Knights. They also got to see the War of the Roses show, have a picnic by the river and see the Falconers Quest.

The charity Chernobyl Children’s Project UK, Solihull branch has brought the children from Belarus for a holiday to restore their health. 33 years after the nuclear disaster the area is still highly contaminated, affecting the air, water, and local produce.

They all have had bone marrow transplants and were accompanied by their doctor.

During a month in the UK they are taken to the seaside, into the country, and eat fruit and vegetables free from contamination allowing their immune systems to recover.

The children spend two weeks staying with host families in Solihull then stay together for a further two weeks in residential accommodation.