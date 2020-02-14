Warwick business coach who is hosting event in Leamington offers advice for Innovation Day on Sunday

Business coach Kevin Riley is inviting solo entrepreneurs to his monthly BusinessCLUB event at Pure Offices in Leamington on Thursday (February 20).

And he is also offering tips to coincide with Innovation Day on Sunday (February 16).

“Businesses have to evolve and innovate every single day,” says Kevin.

“If they don’t, they’ll see everyone else around them is moving forwards.

"If you don’t keep up, not only will your business stand still, it will actually retreat from the competition.

"One way to innovate in your business is to think of it as a living, breathing entity – introduce new methods, ideas or products to give it life.”

Here are Kevin’s top tips on making your business more innovative:

Teach someone something: There’s nothing better than relaying your expertise onto someone else, enabling them to grow. As a business owner or team leader, you should be present and nothing sends that signal stronger than taking your time to teach someone something.

Be enthusiastic: enthusiasm is infectious and promotes creativity. If you’re excited, that usually resonates throughout the rest of the team. What’s more, you should have a space where employees can voice their ideas in a safe and comfortable environment. The more at ease they feel to make suggestions and come up with ideas, the more of them you’ll see – that’s a promise!

Tell someone they did a good job: As humans, it’s natural to want to feel like we’re doing the right thing. And appraisal is an important part of that. If a member of your team does something that is worthy of a pat on the back, then do it. There’s no greater satisfaction than feeling appreciated for what you do.

Communicate in a way that suits the individual: People work in a whole manner of ways and your approach to how you communicate with them should reflect that. It’s becoming increasingly important to be on the same level as employees to ensure you optimise operations and encourage ideas.

Talk about the future: Looking ahead is key to any business - your employees should be on that journey with you. They’ll feel like a valued member of the team and will be more likely to stick around for the long term if you communicate what you hope to achieve for the business as a whole.

Kevin added: “All of these aspects promote a more feedforward approach, rather than feedback.

"Einstein’s definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting the same results.

"How do expect to reach the next level if you simply don’t change the system?”

