Warwick beer, cider and music festival returns

Warwick’s annual beer, cider and music festival will be returning next week.

Preparations are well under way for the Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival, which will feature more than 80 beers and 26 ciders.

The annual event is organised by Warwick Court Leet, which also held a winter beer festival at the Lord Leycester Hospital in February.

This year the festival has moved to a new venue after outgrowing its previous one.

Alan Lettis, from the Warwick Court Leet, said: “We have now moved just a couple of hundred yards along Hampton Road in Warwick to the Marching Band HQ, West End Centre, CV34 6JP.

“The centre has been newly refurbished and we will have a hall for beer and cider sales as well as a large hall complete with professional stage for our local musicians to play.

“There is plenty of seating, inside and out, for festival goers to enjoy the beers, ciders, Prosecco, food and music.

“ Outside, we will have marquees as well as the seating to make the most of the summer weather.

“Hot food will be available throughout.

“A new and exciting addition for 2018 will be a Prosecco Bar in response to the wishes of our customers.”

Gates open on Friday July 13 at 4pm until 10pm and on Saturday July 14 from noon to 10pm with all money raised going to local charities and worthy causes.

The Court Leet has been running the event since 2015 and has raised almost £30,000 in those three years.

With just a week until the festival, the Warwick Court Leet has just released some more entry tickets that are available online at https://warwickbeerfestival.com/

Tickets can also be bought from the visitor information centre in Jury Street.