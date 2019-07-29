Warwick-based choir helps school for bullied children

A Warwick-based choir recently held a concert in aid of a school that supports children recovering from the effects of bullying.

Singing for Pleasure, which was started in 2011, recently performed a concert in St Paul’s Church in aid of Northleigh House School in Hatton.

John Sheldon, director of Singing for Pleasure, handing over a cheque to Viv Morgan, chair of trustees at Northleigh House School. Photo submitted

The concert raised £500 for the school.

Northleigh House School, which is also a charity, supports up to 30 secondary-school aged children recovering from the effects of extreme bullying.

For more information about the choir go to: http://www.singing-for-pleasure.co.uk