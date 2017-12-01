Warwick-based charity that helps thousands of people appealing for help

A Warwick-based charity that helps and supports thousands of people who have been through sexual abuse is reaching out to the community for help in raising £10,500 to help complete essential maintenance work.

Safeline, which has been in Warwick for 24 years, is a specialist charity that helps those who are survivors of sexual abuse and rape.

Neil Henderson (CEO - Safeline) by the broken toilet facilities, NNL-171128-184326009

For the last six months the charity has only had one working toilet because of ongoing leak problems.

Neil Henderson, who is CEO at Safeline, said: “We have been in Warwick for 24 years and in those years we have helped over 50,000 people who are survivors of sexual abuse and rape. Last year we helped 10,000 people, which was 6,000 more than the year before.

“At our Warwick premises we have two toilets. These are important because a lot of the survivors of abuse, when they come to us, need a place to go an compose themselves and calm themselves.

“We are down to one toilet and we have been for six months so everybody is sharing that one toilet.

“The people who come to us need to be in the right frame of mind and so many people come here for support and they take the time to compose themselves and this is not possible right now, which makes it really difficult for them.”

The team at Safeline had someone come in to look at the issue and there are problems with the pipes.

Neil said: “We have contacted the landlord and we had someone come in to look at the issue. There is a problem with the pipes which are now difficult to get to after renovation work done by the landlord.

“To get it fixed we have to undo the work which has been estimated to cost £10,500, which is a lot of money.”

“In the last month to two months we have been busy as we have had Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, the Houses of Parliament and when our clients hear of these massive news stories it can generate a trigger in them.

“We have seen a massive increase in the number of people coming to Safeline trying to get help and as a charity all we have goes to supporting our clients.”

Neil is now appealing for help in solving the issues with the toilet facilities.

“We are reaching out to the community to get their help and support.

“We know it is a big ask but we appreciate any help whether that’s donations or someone doing the work.

“It would be magnificent if someone could help. All of our money goes to supporting our clients so we really need help to get the toilet repaired.”

To help Safeline by donating money or by offering help with the much-needed work to the toilet facilities contact Neil Henderson by calling 01926 358 281 or 07528 357 518 or by emailing neil@safeline.org.uk