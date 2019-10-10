Warwick-based charity inviting residents to celebrate their 25th anniversary at special event

A Warwick-based charity is inviting residents in the Warwick district to celebrate their 25th anniversary next month.

Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape, will be holding a 25th birthday celebration at Warwick Castle.

Safeline will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in November. Photo submitted.

It will be a black-tie event held in the Great Hall on November 9, with prosecco on arrival and canapés during the evening.

Safeline’s CEO, Neil Henderson said : "We are so proud to be celebrating 25 successful years of Safeline supporting people affected by sexual abuse and rape.

"We are really excited about our forthcoming event and we are so pleased that Safeline’s founder, Di Shoreman, will be celebrating with us."

Tickets are £25 each and are selling well with only a handful of tickets left.

The Great Hall at Warwick Castle. Photo submitted.

Guests will be entertained by Klassik 4 string quartet and Magic Mr P with his own brand of magic.

Safeline is grateful to Warwick Castle, Bericote, CCL, BMW and ZenZero and the many other organisations and individuals whose support has enabled Safeline to stage this event.

During the evening, Safeline will be running a 'treat tree', where guests buy an envelope for £25 (£1 for every year) with a surprise/treat inside.

Gifts include a range of prizes such as: tickets for the Symphony Hall in Birmingham, afternoon tea, designer handbags, as well as vouchers for local shops including a £75 Marks and Spencer’s voucher.

A silent auction will also be running during the evening with opportunities to bid on a holiday, a BMW for the weekend and more.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy, said: "Safeline is getting bigger and stronger every year.

"They help the most vulnerable children in our society, giving them a voice and the confidence to come forward to receive their expert help and advice.

"I am looking forward to the ‘25th Anniversary Drinks Reception’ evening at Warwick Castle to support Safeline in their great causes.

"Safeline in Warwick is an independent charity that provides specialist, tailored support free of charge for anyone affected by sexual abuse and rape.

"Free face to face counselling is provided to children and adults in Coventry and Warwickshire and free telephone and online counselling to adults across England and Wales.

"Safeline is funded by Ministry of Justice to run the National Male Helpline."

For further details on the event or to buy one of the last remaining tickets, go to the website Safeline.org.uk.