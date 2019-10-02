Warwick-based charity celebrate support shown at event

A Warwick-based charity is celebrating the level of support it received at a recent event.

Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape, held a reception at Alderson House in High Street in September.

Neil Henderson, Safeline CEO with the Leamington Mayor and Warwick Mayor and his Deputy Consort. Photo supplied.

The event was held to help create more support for the charity.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: "We recently held a ‘Safeline Reception evening’ at Alderson House in Warwick to let people know about the great work that Safeline does in and around the local area.

"It was a small, intimate evening enabling us the time to talk with all our guests.

"The promise of new and continuous support that has generated from that evening is really appreciated.

"A huge thank you to everyone who attended – our guests included the Mayor of Leamington and the Mayor of Warwick."

Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Bill Gifford, said: “I was delighted to be asked to an event by Safeline. it was an excellent and informative event and shows the hard work being done, particularly counselling those who have suffered sexual abuse.”

Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy, said: "25 years on Safeline are getting bigger and stronger every year. They help the most vulnerable children in our society, giving them a voice and the confidence to come forward to receive their expert help and advice.

"I am looking forward to the ‘25th Anniversary Drinks Reception’ evening in November at Warwick Castle to enjoy and support Safeline in their great causes."

The anniversary event will be taking place on November.

There will be prosecco on arrival and canapes as well as live music by ‘Klassic 4’ and Magic Mr P will be performing.

During the evening there will also be a silent auction and a ‘treat tree’ where people can pick a surprise envelope for £25 and receive a ‘treat’ worth £25 or more.

Tickets for the event cost £25 and can be purchased by clicking here or by going to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/safeline/257014

For tickets or further details email: rachael@safeline.org.uk or call 01926 358287.