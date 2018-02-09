Warwick Arts Centre to get multi-million funding for development project

Warwick Arts Centre at Warwick University is set to receive a £4.2 million funding boost in order to develop ‘world class facilities’.

The project, funded by Arts Council England, will include the demolition of the existing cinema and Mead Gallery and creation of a new building to house three new digital auditoria, and a large ground floor gallery to exhibit contemporary art, sculpture and photography.

The project should be completed by October 2020 with the aim of making the arts centre the ‘cultural and creative centre’ for the West Midlands.

It will also be a key venue at the forefront of Coventry’s year as City of Culture in 2021.

Alan Rivett, director at Warwick Arts Centre, said: “I am delighted with this welcome award by Arts Council England. My team have taken time to research and develop well considered plans for the future of Warwick Arts Centre and this award will help to make them real for the enjoyment and creative inspiration of our communities and the region – a place where creativity, collaboration & innovation thrives.

“Arts Council England’s £4.2 million comes following existing generous financial commitment from The Garfield Weston Foundation and the inspirational founding donation by our long term supporter The 29th May Charitable Trust.

“I hope others will now join me in the final push for funds to complete our fundraising efforts.”

Professor Stuart Croft, vice chancellor of the university, added: “Warwick Arts Centre has been the jewel in the crown of the university for 44 years and symbolises our values of open-ness, innovation and inquiry.

“The university plans to invest in this well-loved building to ensure it remains at the forefront of artistic and creative practice for the benefit of our region and our communities.

“I’m so pleased that Arts Council England has shown its commitment to this venture and our ongoing partnership with this generous award.”