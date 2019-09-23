Warwick and Leamington MP writes to Transport Secretary over concerns about HS2 work in Cubbington

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has sent the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps a letter seeking clarification on the Cubbington ancient woodland site and to get assurances that it will be protected during the Government’s ongoing review into the HS2 project.

Although the Secretary of State announced that woodland clearances would not go ahead during the review, residents have spotted activity ongoing at the site, causing apprehension as to whether HS2 Limited will still press ahead, using a caveat in Mr Shapps’ announcement that permits clearing sites that are ‘absolutely necessary.’

In the letter, Mr Western said: “There are a great many constituents of mine who are terrified at the prospect of losing this wonderful natural amenity.”

He went on to say: “It is of great importance and urgency that clarification is found whether HS2 Ltd is going to clear the site during the review.

"I would appreciate an assurance from you that this site in Cubbington will be protected.”