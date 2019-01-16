Warwick and Leamington MP thinks second Brexit referendum is now "necessary"

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has said a second referendum on Brexit is now needed following the vote against Theresa May's Brexit deal last night.

Mr Western was among the 432 MPs who voted against the deal and has since given his reasons why.

Warwick and Leamington Matt Western

He said: "I have always said that seeking to retain the benefits of both the Customs Union and the Single Market is vital to protecting jobs, businesses and the economy.

"The Prime Minister’s deal simply did not deliver this.

"It would have been extremely damaging to our constituency, in particular to manufacturing and jobs, and so I voted against it."

"The deal is now dead. What happens next is unclear.

"My Party, Labour, have put in for a vote of no confidence.

"It is quite clear that were it not for the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, this Prime Minister and this Government would not be still in place.

"In any event, I think that whatever deal may be acceptable to the majority in Parliament, a second referendum on this against the option to remain is necessary to ensure this is what the public are seeking.”