Warwick and Leamington MP re-elected as chair of parliamentary group on electric vehicles

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has been re-elected as chair of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on electric vehicles following an annual general meeting held earlier this month.

This will be Mr Western’s second term chairing the group following his initial election in July 2019.

The APPG on Electric Vehicles

The group, which is comprised of parliamentarians committed to driving forward the debate around electrification of transport in the UK, aims to put key issues for consumers and industry onto the political agenda through cross-party cooperation and targeted events in Parliament.

This year is set to be a big year for Electric Vehicles and the APPG with a number of high profile policies and industry developments expected ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, being held in the UK in November.

At the meeting the group set out its priorities for the next year, which include:

*Scrutinising and progressing proposals set out by the Government-commissioned EV energy taskforce

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

*Working cross-party on any future amendments to the automated and electric vehicles act and alterations to building regulations which will affect how and when consumers charge their vehicles

*Bringing attention to UK battery manufacturing, the safeguarding of jobs, and how to support existing manufacturers in the transition to electrification ahead of key milestones such as the Budget

Mr Western said: “Electric vehicles represent a major opportunity for the UK.

"Having worked in the automotive industry for over 25 years and seeing first-hand the benefits Britain’s iconic manufacturers have brought to my constituency, ensuring the UK retains its reputation as a leading manufacturer is a top priority of mine.

“The electrification of vehicles is a global trend and it is imperative that we are in a position of leadership from the outset. It is on us as parliamentarians to work together across party lines and facilitate the collaboration needed to ensure this transition is a success.”