Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western to hold public meeting next month

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western will be holding a public meeting next month.

Residents are being invited to attend the meeting where the Mp said he will be reporting on Brexit and other topics.

Mr Western said: "I will be holding a public meeting at Myton School on Tuesday September 17 at 7pm.

"When I was elected in June 2017, I promised to update the public to ensure they were kept informed of the work I'm doing both locally and in Parliament.

"This meeting will be a perfect opportunity to report on Brexit - where we are in an extremely serious crisis, with many now describing it as the greatest since 1940.

"Staggeringly, we have our third Prime Minister since the EU referendum.

"Meanwhile, our public services are facing their own crises; the NHS, adult social care, children's services, education, the police, fire and all local services are desperately struggling against the odds because of cuts in funding.

"I want to ensure that our communities are kept up to date.

"Everyone is welcome and I look forward to speaking with residents at the meeting."