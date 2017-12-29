Warwick and Leamington MP hears firms’ concerns over Brexit

Businesses’ concerns over uncertainty surrounding Brexit have been voiced to Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at a recent meeting.

The Labour MP visited Leamington law firm Wright Hassall to speak to legal experts in key areas including manufacturing, digital and immigration.

Nick Abell, chairman of Wright Hassall, who is also vice-chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said the meeting allowed the firm to feed back on issues from businesses across the area direct to the MP, while being brought up to speed on events at Westminster.

He said: “We deal with a very wide range of companies across a multitude of sectors so are very well placed to take the temperature of their current position, issues, concerns and barriers to growth.

“There is no question that while the economy in Coventry and Warwickshire is thriving, there is real uncertainty caused mainly by Brexit. Chief concerns centre around recruitment of overseas staff, currency implications, and obviously the nature of any trade agreement which might emerge in the coming months.

“Many of the industries in Coventry and Warwickshire are either recruiting or planning to recruit and they often need to tap into an international pool of talent.

“Not only are they concerned how that might impact on them, but potential recruits will also be eyeing up the situation with caution.

“Much of this intelligence will reach MPs through the work of bodies such as the CWLEP and the Chamber, but direct links with local businesses are essential so we were delighted to welcome Matt.”

After the meeting, Nick said he hoped to meet with Mr Western more regularly as he felt it was mutually beneficial.

Mr Western said: “It was a great pleasure to meet Nick Abell and the Wright Hassall team and discuss the current challenges facing the legal services sector, including the issues raised by Brexit.

Wright Hassall, recently voted Regional Law Firm of The Year, employs around 300 staff at its headquarters on Olympus Way. The meeting was set up by Jeanette Whyman, who heads the company’s medical negligence team.

Mr Western praised the firm for its achievement.

He said: “I congratulate Wright Hassall on the impressive accolade of the UK’s best regional law firm and it is great to have them based in the constituency.”