Warwick and Leamington MP has say on Jaguar Land Rover's battery powered vehicle production announcement

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that that it will be building the new battery powered vehicles at the Castle Bromwich factory. Although the factory is not in our area, Warwick and Leamington’s MP, Matt Western, explains why this is good news for us, given JLR's huge influence in the district.

I am delighted to hear that Jaguar Land Rover are preparing to announce mass investment in the manufacturing of electric cars in the region.

This much needed pledge will go some way to ease the uncertainty and precarity felt by many employees of JLR in recent times.

The challenges facing Jaguar Land Rover have been well publicised in recent months – particularly due to plummeting diesel sales, a revaluation of its stock as well as the Brexit deadlock reaping havoc on industry confidence.

The factory in Castle Bromwich itself has been hit with job losses and a transition to a four day week amidst a lack of demand for the saloon vehicles that were being made at the plant – and this new investment is expected to secure the future of Castle Bromwich in a time of great uncertainty for the British automotive industry.

With Nissan already manufacturing the electric Nissan Leaf at their Sunderland plant, JLR’s announcement is another step in the right direction from both an industrial and environmental standpoint.

There is no denying that it is a challenging time for Britain’s automotive industry – and this ground breaking commitment is a bit of much needed good news for the jewel in the crown of the West Midlands.

Pivoting to electric cars is a necessity in 2019. It is great to hear that Jaguar Land Rover are showing leadership on this issue – and not only investing in the region but also taking a lead on more environmentally friendly methods of transport.

Parts of the West Midlands, including Leamington Spa, suffer from some of the worst air quality in the UK.

The sooner electric cars are normalised for the sake of our environment, the better, and I feel that JLR are playing their part in assisting this transition.