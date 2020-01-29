Warwick and Leamington MP becomes Officer in Parliament group to advocate for Sikh community

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has become an Officer in a Parliament group to advocate for the Sikh community.

Last week Matt Western attended the inaugural meeting of the new Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs and has become one of the group’s officers. He was also a member of the group before the election.

The APPG aims to raise the concerns and aspirations of British Sikhs to build stronger political engagement.

Mr Western said: “I am proud to represent a diverse area where many cultures are celebrated and valued.

"With a community of over 5,000, amounting to around 5 percent of the constituency, the Sikh community are an integral part of Warwick and Leamington.

"I believe it to be important to be join all APPG groups that represent our communities and will be broadening this in the coming weeks as they help me better represent our diverse towns.

"I will always work with and advocate for local constituents to ensure that our country values and supports all communities.”