Warning to Kenilworth parents after girl approached by man in car

Parents in Kenilworth are being warned after a girl was approached by a man in a car while she walked home from school.

The girl, from St John's Primary School, was approached by a man in a white BMW at around 3.30pm on Tuesday December 12 on Dudley Road, who gestured her to get in the vehicle. She did not get into the car and was unharmed.

A spokesman for St John's said they advised the girl's parents to inform the police, and the school will write to parents urging them to be vigilant.

And a spokesman from Warwickshire County Council: "Local schools have been informed and pupils have been reminded about the importance of being stranger aware. We understand that parents have also been asked to reiterate this message with their children at home."

The school also held an assembly on Stranger Danger this morning (Wednesday December 13).

Warwickshire Police have been approached for an update.