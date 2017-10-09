Warning issued over spontaneously shattering windows

A window manufacturer has issued a warning over a range of its products which may be prone to spontaneously shattering

The Velux windows, containing a specific type of small pane and sold between 1997 and 2003, have been found to have the potential to unexpectedly break, with the possibility of glass fragments falling.

Cold temperature is a known factor in increasing the risk of breakage and affected customers are advised to avoid opening their window if the weather is unusually cold.

Customers who have experienced a pane breakage or are concerned that they have a window that may be affected by the product warning are asked to contact Velux immediately with the approximate size and age of the window.

The windows which could potentially affected are 39 cm (15.5 in) or less wide. Anyone having a window of this size should follow the instructions at http://velux-pw.velux.co.uk/ and once they have obtained the window’s pane code, call 0800 980 7030 or fill in the contact form (http://www.velux.co.uk/help-and-advice/product-pane-warning), where service provider Glassolutions will deal with the query.

Glazing that is subject to this product warning will be replaced free of charge regardless of the product being out with the 10 year guarantee period.