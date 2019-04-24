Warning issued after 'intimidating' beggar targets Warwick shoppers

Police have issued a warning after they received several reports of an 'intimidating' man begging across Warwick.

Officers have said that the man has been at supermarkets and shops around the town and that his approach to people has been viewed as intimidating.

The man has been spotted near Sainsbury's in Coten End (top right), the Co-operative Food store in the Woodloes (bottom left) and Tesco in Emescote Road (bottom right). Photos from Google Street View.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "In recent days at various locations around Warwick town, at Tesco in Emscote Road, Sainsbury's in Coton End and the Co-Op in Woodloes, a male described as white, 5ft 10', of medium build and unshaven, has been approaching passers by and begging for money.

"He claims that his car, a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate with a blacked out rear window, has broken down or has run out of petrol and asks for money to help him out.

"The man has also entered shops to ask them to change money for him.

"He has been seen wearing a dark baseball cap, grey T shirt, shorts or dark jog bottoms and a dark jacket.

"His approach is intimidating to shoppers and car park users.

"Please be vigilant and call Warwickshire Police on 101 if you encounter this individual or have further information that may relate to these incidents."