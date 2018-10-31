Warneford Hospital workers to reunite 25 years after it closed

A huge reunion of NHS workers to mark 25 years since the closure of the old Warneford Hospital in Leamington is just around the corner.

The event at the Irish Club in Adelaide Road on Friday November 9 has been organised by a group of friends who met while working at the old Radford Road building which was sold and developed as housing in 1993.

Reva Huff, Millie Soros and Adrian ‘Cas’ Caswell have invited as many former workers as they could to the reunion.

And workers from all over the world have been responding to the invitation, with 230 people set to attend on the night.

Reva, a former ward sister at Warneford, said: “We can’t believe the response we’ve had. And the nice part is that we’ve got a range of folks coming - midwives, nurses, doctors, maintenance, records, ultrasound, all sorts.”

All tickets for the event are now sold and the hardest calls the three friends have had to make are to disappointed colleagues who have missed out on a place.

Former workers are being encouraged to send in photos

However, there is still an opportunity for them to share in the memories.

The group are asking anyone who has photos or memorabilia to send them in for a slide show that will be played on the night. The collection will then be shared on the group’s Facebook page, called ‘Warneford 25 Year Reunion’.

Reva added: “It’s a real flashback to how the NHS used to be and the characters that made the Warneford such a great place to work.”All former

Warneford staff or family members who may have inherited photos are being encouraged to share them.

People who do will be given a link to the finished slideshow so they can still view it even if they did not get tickets to the reunion.

Anyone wishing to share their pictures should email them to warnefordreunion@gmail.com or upload them to the group’s Facebook page by Sunday November 4.