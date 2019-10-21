Voting has opened for the Kenilworth shop window competition

It's time to cast your vote and make your voice heard.

Voting for the town of Kenilworth's latest shop window competition has formally opened.

Autumn shop window competition for Kenilworth

The for the competition is sustainability, which means displays can be of anything ranging from Halloween to autumn in general.

But there has to be a clear link to the 6 R’s – reuse, reduce, recycle, repurpose, refuse, repair as elements of the theme.

The competing shops include: Funk It Up; Gemma Louise; TreeHouse Bookshop; Andrew Davies Bakery and Margaret Hills Health and Lifestyle Store.

To vote, scan the QR code on posters around town or cast a paper vote in at the Kenilworth Library.

Voting closes at 4pm on this Friday on October 25.

There is an option of 'other' in case other businesses change their mind and join the competition at the last minute.

All competing shops will display a 'we are competing' poster in their window.

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth will serve as the judge of the competition.