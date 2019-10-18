Volunteers with Kenilworth Guide Dogs group raise nearly £1,300 at collections points

Volunteers with the Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraisers group raised nearly £1,300 during three recent collections in the town.

The guide dogs group held three street collections outside Waitrose and Tesco stores in town.

Volunteer Pearl Woodward and group coordinator, Sue Bowden, with Guide Dogs in Training, Andy and Walton.

The collections will be held in conjunction with Guide Dog Awareness Week, which was from October 3 to11.

Some of the volunteers who helped during the collections, included the group coordinator, Sue Bowden, her husband, Andy Bowden, Cara and Chris Gardner with Guide Dog Eddie, and Pearl Woodward.