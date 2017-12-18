Volunteers spread festive cheer to Leamington and Warwick Mencap service users

Father Christmas has been given a helping hand in Leamington and Warwick – thanks to a team of volunteers who gave up their time to spread festive cheer to local people with learning disabilities.

The Christmas spirit was spread by a team of volunteers from Warwick-based National Grid, who spent the day with Heart of England Mencap on Friday, December 8.

National Grid volunteers Teresa Langlands and James Dowding with Mencap customer Jane Boucher

Heart of England Mencap supports individuals with learning disabilities, working across Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Services range from day activities to residential care, with supported living, short breaks, respite and outreach also a key part of the charity’s work.

The volunteers began their festive day helping out at the charity’s Christmas Coffee Morning at the Fordsfield Complex Needs Centre in Bury Road, Leamington.

They then spent the afternoon in Warwick, helping out at a Christmas Party being held at Pathway, the Heart of England Mencap’s day activity group which meets at WarwickSpace.

Teresa Langlands, one of the volunteers from National Grid, said: “We were delighted to spend the day supporting Heart of England Mencap and helping bring Christmas cheer to its customers.

“This wonderful charity makes a huge difference to people with learning disabilities in the county.”

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Heart of England Mencap, added: “We’re so grateful to National Grid for really getting our staff and customers into the Christmas spirit.

“We are also hugely grateful to Asda – which donated £500 to support the party.

“For a small charity like ours this kind of support makes such a huge difference and has a big impact on local lives.”