Volunteers needed at Kenilworth Castle

Kenilworth Castle is looking to involve more local members of the community in its volunteer programme.

The castle recently appointed its first volunteer coordinator in an effort to lead the expansion.

Matt Bulford, the head of historic properties for the West Midlands English Heritage, said: “We want local members of the community to be actively involved.”

Gus Nasser, the recently appointed volunteer coordinator, said there are several opportunities for people to get involved in what’s happening at the castle.

One of the those opportunities includes serving as a visitor volunteer interacting with the public and leading tours.

Mr Nasser said: “These people will help us enhance the visitor experience.”

Other volunteer opportunities include providing administrative support for the day-to-day management of the castle. Additional opportunities involve providing support to the head gardener.

Entry to the castle is free for anyone who volunteers.

People who serve as a volunteer at the castle also become eligible for the English Heritage incentives programme.

Anyone who serves 40 hours and four months can get an English Heritage Volunteer Pass, which gives them free access to all English Heritage sites.

The pass also gives them a volunteer discount on purchases at retail shops and cafes at any English Heritage site.

Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer can register on the English Heritage website at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/support-us/volunteer/