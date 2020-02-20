Visitors will flock to the district for 2022 Games

A former Commonwealth Games gold medallist has spoken of the benefits for the district being a Games host will bring.

Christina Boxer won gold in the 1500m at Brisbane in 1982 and is now the Commonwealth Games project manager for Warwick District Council.

Boxer has been tasked with developing the cultural and legacy aspects of the Games, with Leamington’s Victoria Park providing the venue for the lawn bowls and para bowls.

Enhanced facilities at the park, including access and riverside links are part of the visible transformation but speaking at Spark, a creative symposium held in the town, Boxer said that the influx of visitors will provide a chance for the whole town to shine.

“Just think how many visitors will be coming, and we’ve got nine days of competition,” she said.

“So some sports they’ve just got one day - mountain biking - but we have got nine days and we have got two sessions.

“And so there’s probably going to be a morning and afternoon session so we’re working really hard with the project to make sure that we bring people into the town and make sure that people really get to know the benefits and the culture of Royal Leamington Spa.”

She added: “So lots of people from lots of different countries and what’s lovely about the Commonwealth Games is you get the greatest competitors, the best in the world, but you get competitors from various small countries that have probably never been out of their country and definitely haven’t been competing in something like this.

“So we’re hoping we can give people a really friendly welcome.”

The council is forecasting the bowls event will bring between 5 and 6,000 visitors to the district daily, including spectators, competitors, officials, volunteers and the media.

Twenty-eight nations competed in the bowls competitions in 2018.