Vigilant property owner challenges suspicious male spotted outside Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are investigating a suspicious male who was spotted and disturbed by a vigilant property owner in Kenilworth.

The incident occurred after a vigilant property owner disturbed a male dressed in a black puffer jacket and black tracksuit bottoms who was at the side of the property in Elmbank Road of Kenilworth.

The property owner verbally challenged the individual who made off towards Berkeley Road.

Anyone with information about the suspicious male can call police on 101 quoting incident 465 of November 29.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.